American Lung Association raises $80K in 'Fight for Air' climb

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hundreds of brave souls opted for the stairs Saturday at National City Tower climbing 39 grueling fights for a good cause.

The annual Fight for Air Climb raises money for the American Lung Association.

The challenging, vertical race is one of the organization’s signature fundraising events bringing runners, walkers, firefighters and other first responders together to support the fight against lung diseases.

Dozens of Louisville firefighters participated in the challenge, climbing nearly 800 stairs in full gear.

“Three years ago, I was diagnosed with lung cancer and I decided when I heard about the climb I thought ‘I’m gonna have to do this for those who can’t breathe and who can’t climb for themselves,’” Kathy Zion, a climber, said.

The American Lung Associated exceeded its fundraising goal, collecting more than $80,000 for research.

Both WHAS11 anchors Renee Murphy and Kayla Moody also took part in the challenge.

(© 2017 WHAS)