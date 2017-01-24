WHAS
American Legion log cabin in Highlands to be razed

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:45 PM. EST January 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The log cabin that housed the American Legion for decades in the Highlands is about to come down.

The structure was purchased by Assumption High School last fall and school officials said it would be too costly to save with various issues inside.

According to the Courier-Journal, preservationists made a pitch to save the building but also understand Assumption’s plight for more space.

A metal building on the property could be saved for events. 

(© 2017 WHAS)


