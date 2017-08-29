''American Idol'' auditions today in Louisville

Courtesy: ABC News

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The day is finally here! “American Idol” auditions will happen all day today for the new season of the show, which will be broadcast from its new home on ABC. The nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off earlier this year in August, as the Idol Bus jumped into gear across America, offering hopefuls the chance to audition for a shot at superstardom.

Auditioning has become even easier with the series taking to the internet. Hopefuls have the opportunity to submit audition videos online at www.americanidol.com or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Here are some things you need to know today:

- The event is at Waterfront Park. (Google Maps)

- Registration is from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. People will be allowed to line up starting at 6 a.m.

- What to Bring to Registration: A photograph of yourself and a valid form of ID to registration that show proof of your age (for example, a driver's license, state ID card, or a school ID card). After showing proper ID, you will be given a wristband (or some other form of identification) and a seat ticket (if applicable).

- You will be allowed to have one(1) person accompany you to the audition; however, THAT PERSON MUST ALSO BE PRESENT WITH YOU DURING CHECK-IN/REGISTRATION SO THAT WE CAN ISSUE THEM A WRISTBAND (OR SOME OTHER FORM OF IDENTIFICATION) AND SEAT TICKET (IF APPLICABLE).

- You are not allowed to camp in the area.

- Have atleast 3 songs ready for you to sing.

- What you can bring with you: banners, blankets, bottled water, cell phones, digital or still cameras (no video cameras), hats, small bags, small umbrellas, sunglasses, sunscreen.

- What you should not bring: air mattresses, alcohol, pets, backpacks, candles, cans or glass bottles, chairs that do not fold, coolers, other than for medical reasons, fireworks, folding chairs, hair dryers, drugs, lawn chairs or chaise lounges, luggage, tents, weapons.

If you have any more questions, visit Americanidol.com for more information and answers to FAQs.

If you miss the auditions today, here is a list of other cities that they will be traveling to:

West Bus Tour East Bus Tour

Tulsa, OK – Sept 1 Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3

Shreveport, LA – Sept 4 Annapolis, MD – Sept 5

Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7 Boston, MA – Sept 8



Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – Sept 11

New Orleans, LA – Sept 14

© 2017 WHAS-TV