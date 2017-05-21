Amber alert issued for 1-year-old child

Amber Alert (Photo: risp.ri.gov)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Columbus, Indiana police department needs your help finding a missing child.

An amber alert was issued for Solomon Rhoades, a 1-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.



The child was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Hope, Indiana, about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Columbus Police Department believes the child was abducted by 43-year-old Andrea Rhoades.



The child was last seen not wearing any clothing and is believed to be in extreme danger.



The suspect is driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana plate number XVK 853.



If you have any information you are urged to call 911.



