Amber Alert (Photo: risp.ri.gov)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old male has been canceled after the boy was found safe in Hope, Indiana, RTV reported.

Police say Solomon Rhoades was found safe after his non-custodial mother, Andrea Rhoades, returned to a house with him.

Andrea was taken into custody and charged with interference with custody.



