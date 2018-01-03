2 missing girls from Texas found safe in Colorado

KUSA - KUSA - Two missing girls last seen in Texas on Saturday were found safe in Colorado Wednesday night, according to authorities.

An Amber Alert was issued earlier in the week for two girls from Round Rock, Texas, after their mother was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith (Lili), 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magret (Lulu) were reportedly recovered in Colorado and were safe, according to Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

He announced the good news on Twitter.

CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018

Police in Round Rock say that on New Year's Eve, officers conducted a welfare check at a residence there and found a dead woman inside; Tonya Bates, the girls' mother.

Terry Allen Miles, 44, is believed to be connected to their abduction, Round Rock Police told our sister station, KVUE in Austin, Texas. He is also a person of interest in Bates's death, as he lived with her.

Miles was taken into custody without incident in Colorado, according to Chief Banks.

Originally, police thought he may be headed to Louisiana due to a lengthy criminal record in the state. New information led investigators to northern New Mexico and southern Colorado on Monday.

Miles was seen on security cam footage provided by a business Trinidad, Colorado on December 30, investigators say.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two girls in Colorado Wednesday afternoon.

-

KVUE-TV contributed to this report.

© 2018 KUSA-TV