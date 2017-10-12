Amazon hiring workers for seasonal jobs

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Amazon announced that it is looking for over 120,000 seasonal workers across the country to work in its fulfillment, sortation, and customer service centers this holiday season. Last year, thousands of seasonal workers were transferred to full-time positions and Amazon expects to do the same this year.

“We prepare year-round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

Amazon positions are available in Kentucky and Indiana, as well as 31 other states across the country. New seasonal employees will join an already robust team of workers to help pick, pack, and ship holiday orders.

Amazon says they offer competitive wages, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings, and company stock, in addition to an extensive leave program and tuition assistance.

Candidates interested in a position this holiday season at Amazon should learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

