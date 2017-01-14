Amazon adding over 1,000 jobs in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Amazon is planning to add 100,000 new jobs over the next 18 months, including adding more than 1,000 jobs at the company's 11 sites in Kentucky.



Many of the jobs will be in new fulfillment centers under construction in Texas, California, Florida and other states.



The online retailer says the jobs include engineers, software developers and entry-level positions.



Amazon says it has expanded its US workforce by more than 150,000 people in the last five years.

