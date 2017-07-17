Amateur MMA fighter dies following Louisville fight

Donshay White

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – An amateur MMA fighter died after a fight in Louisville this weekend.

Radcliff resident Donshay White had a match Saturday night at the Expo 5 on 7th Street Road in Shively.

The Kentucky Boxing and Wrestling Commission said White was taken to the hospital.

He suffered several hard blows and collapsed back stage after the fight. He received CPR and rushed to the hospital.

White's exact cause of death is not known.

Officials with Bluegrass MMA say White had not been in a fight since November of 2015.

