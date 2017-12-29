Alphabet Series Author Sue Grafton dies after a two year battle with cancer

April 17, 2016; International author and Louisvillian Sue Grafton is honored with a hometown banner in downtown Louisville on the side of the SpringHill Suites Hotel on E. Jefferson. (Photo: Terry Meiners)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11)-- Louisville native and the author of the "Alphabet Series" Sue Grafton has died after battling cancer. The author's family just posted a statement on her public figure page on social media. Here's their statement:

"Hello Dear Readers. This is Sue's daughter, Jamie. I am sorry to tell you all that Sue passed away last night after a two year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family, including her devoted and adoring husband Steve. Although we knew this was coming, it was unexpected and fast. She had been fine up until just a few days ago, and then things moved quickly. Sue always said that she would continue writing as long as she had the juice. Many of you also know that she was adamant that her books would never be turned into movies or TV shows, and in that same vein, she would never allow a ghost writer to write in her name. Because of all of those things, and out of the deep abiding love and respect for our dear sweet Sue, as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y."

So, now we know that there will be no "Z" in Grafton's series. It will end with "Y".

