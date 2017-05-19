Allegiant Air set to take off from Louisville Friday

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If you are looking to fly to Florida this summer, Allegiant Airlines will begin flying from Louisville on Friday, May 19.

The first flight scheduled for liftoff is at 7 p.m.

The Las Vegas-based carrier offers one-way fares ranging between $44 and $69, with all routes operating twice weekly.

The destinations are all summer-vacation friendly spots. The destinations include Orlando, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, and St. Petes.



