Alleged thief dies after trying to steal vehicle in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to steal a car, and then died from injuries sustained during a confrontation with the car owners.



Police were called to 10000 block of Grafton Hall Monday night. When they arrived the alleged thief was in full cardiac arrest after some type of altercation. Two others at the scene said the man tried to steal their car and when they confronted him it became physical.

"It just seemed like to me, boys walking up and down the street late at night, screaming and joking. Like they play fight. But it wasn't no play,” Lori Blevens said.

Lori Blevens watched the confrontation from her front door, which was only feet away.

"All I heard was there was scuffle and I heard a young man yelling get off of me, that hurts, that hurts. He was screaming- ow, somebody help me, call 911,” Blevens said.

Police say three men got into a physical confrontation. It was an alleged thief and two others, who tell police they were trying to protect their property. They said they watched the man try steal their car.

"I shut the door, and I heard pop, and I thought- that sounds like a gun,” Blevens said.

Once inside her home, Blevens dialed 9-1-1.

Officers said the alleged thief was unconscious when they got on scene.

Blevens watched the officers try to save his life.

"You could see him giving CPR- the officer's hands going up and down,” Blevens said.

He was taken to U of L hospital but died soon after.

Blevens said, "Every time I close my eyes I can hear that person screaming help me, help me. And I wanted to help him so bad."

At this time no one has been charged with a crime. Police said once their investigation is complete they will hand it over to the Commonwealth Attorney's office who will then make the call on whether the homicide was justified.

