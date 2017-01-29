Alleged drunk driver hits 9 pedestrians

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunday morning weather
-
Louisville church holds prayer service for refugees
-
Woman murdered at a group home in E-town
-
Saturday morning weather
-
Pastor protesting opening of liquor store
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Student tased at PRP High School
-
Search for suspect in mini horse stabbing
-
Iroquois cancels dance after fights at school
-
Wedding photographer arrested in Floyd Co.
More Stories
-
Police: 2 dead, 9 struck in overnight DUI crashJan 29, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
-
Politicians, clergy weigh in on Trump immigration…Jan 29, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
Delta airborne again after outageJan 29, 2017, 7:44 p.m.