All-star showdown for Louisville's youth and hurricane victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It was an All-star showdown today at Old Male High School, all in support for our city's youth and victims of Hurricane Harvey.



The event was held to provide positive role models for young people and give kids something to do with their free time.

It featured current and former professional basketball players and two games. One game was between Louisville and Lexington Dirt Bowl champions, and the second was with several NBA players and NCAA champion Derek Anderson.

Former University of Louisville athletes Tony Williams and Mario Urrutia organized the event.

Organizers also raising money for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Organizers also raising money for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

