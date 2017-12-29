All-gender restrooms coming to Washington High School

A student-led effort has created change at Vashon Island High School in Washington.
When students return to school next week, they'll find new, all-gender restrooms.
Members of the school's "Queer Spectrum Alliance" asked the school board for the change last year and even helped research funding for the transition.
The district approved converting a complete set of men's and women's bathrooms into all-gender restrooms.
Vashon's principal says this is the safest and clearest way to protect transgender students.
