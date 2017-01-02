Ali's grandson honors the greatest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A touching and artistic tribute from the grandson of the Greatest Muhammad Ali remembering The Champ.

Biaggio Ali Walsh is the son of Rasheda Walsh and Ali.

Ali Walsh now has two new tattoos and one of a bee and the other a butterfly to symbolize his grandfather's famous quote.

Walsh is a highly-recruited high school running back in California and will be playing for the Cal Golden Bears next year.

