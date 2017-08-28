Ali painting thief sentenced, ordered to pay $5K restitution to Ali Center

Gerald Garrett

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS11) -- The Pennsylvania man who stole a painting of Muhammad Ali off the wall of the Muhammad Ali Center last fall will spend 8 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay the center $5,000 in restitution, court records show.

Gerald Garrett pleaded guilty in March 2017 to a federal charge in the case. A judge imposed the sentence in July 2017, the records also show.

Surveillance video from the Ali Center shows a man grabbing the LeRoy Neiman painting from the wall before leaving the building.

To this date, the painting has not been recovered.

Additional court records show Garrett told investigators the most recent locations of the painting were in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The locations were revealed from a summary of conversations between Supervising United States Probation Officer Thomas Adamczyk and Garrett. Garrett, who was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury one month after the theft, was arrested at his Pennsylvania home on Dec.7.

Artwork at the Muhammad Ali Center of Muhammad Ali

Adamczyk's summary is part of a request to have Garrett's federal probation revoked.

In the summary, Adamczyk wrote he met with Garrett six days after the theft on Oct. 28 to confront him about the incident. Adamczyk said Louisville Metro Police detectives had initially identified Garrett as a potential suspect based on interviews and surveillance video.

He said Garrett admitted to taking the art but that he placed the painting in a mailbox in Kentucky.

"Mr. Garrett later admitted to this officer that during the Oct. 28, 2016 meeting with this officer, he was in possession of the painting, but had it hidden in or around his home," Adamczyk wrote, "He stated that on or around Oct. 29, 2016, he took the painting and drove to Virginia to try to mail the painting back to the Muhammad Ali Museum."

Prison records show Garrett is being held in the FCI Fort Dix Prison in Burlington County, New Jersey.

