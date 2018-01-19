Ali daughter speaks at Daughters of Greatness Breakfast

Jamillah Ali Joyce

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The annual Daughter's of Greatness breakfast was held Friday morning at the Ali Center.

The breakfast event features women from the community who are engaged in social philanthropy, activism, and pursuits of justice.

It's a place for dialogue and discussion on current issues of justice, community engagement, and social movements.

This year's speaker was Muhammad Ali's daughter Jamillah Ali Joyce.

"He believed that working together as a nation works, he combated injustice of all people, he thought we were strong as we stand together as a people and as a nation, one person cant do everything but we can all do something."

Jamillah currently lives and works in Chicago.

She is an employment counselor with the Illinois Secretary of State.



