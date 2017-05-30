LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One year after Muhammad Ali’s death, the owners of the champ's boyhood home are threatening to shut the doors, for good.

The owners claim the operation costs are enormous and with little help from the city, they can't afford to keep it the museum open.

The little pink house on Grand Avenue holds deeps roots in the Louisville community and has seen more than 10,000 visitors since first opening one year ago.

"The champ's home is beautiful, it’s an important part of the city's history,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

It’s an attraction those who love the champ, love to see, but it may not be open for much longer.

The two men who own it, George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, claim it’s no longer sustainable. They said the costs of operations, marketing and advertisement are enormous. But they have kept admission fees low, so the most people can enjoy it.

The pair, who both live out of state, sent out a press release Tuesday morning saying "The owners had hoped to gain a long range partner-- such as the city of Louisville-- to join in the effort of preserving this National Shrine, but have only received a nominal commitment from the city, toward finishing repairs to the gift shop."

It’s a statement that took Louisville mayor Greg Fischer by surprise Tuesday afternoon.

"It’s an unusual way to communicate- with a press release. Especially when we've been really good partners with these guys in the time that's gone up to this- we've worked with them on street-scapes and all of these other issues so,” Fischer said.

Fischer said the city offered the men $50,000 dollars last year but it went unaccepted.

Bochetto said they didn't take the money because it was designated for repairs to the gift shop, but without additional funding for advertisement and marketing, there won’t be a need for a gift shop, because there won’t be a museum.



Fischer said, “To me, it’s important that it’s there. It’s an important part of the story as well, but we need to understand the financial implications behind that more- what’s gone into, what does that look like, what other obligations, we really don’t have any of those details."

Fischer said the men may have reached out or requested a meeting but he isn't sure.

Bochetto said they've sent countless emails, called dozens of times and have even traveled to Louisville twice in hopes of meeting with the mayor and sharing a business proposal with him.

They say they never heard back.

"I always just want to understand what the facts are, what it looks like now and in the future so – but look this city embraces Muhammad Ali so we want to do the right thing that makes sense for everybody,” Fischer said.

Fischer claims he wants to meet with the owners but did not confirm whether the city would be giving any additional funding to the museum.

