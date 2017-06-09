Algonquin pool open for business this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – According to Metro Parks, the community rallied together for to make sure kids that live in West Louisville will have a place to swim this summer.

So far, seven lifeguards have been hired for the Algonquin Pool.

Last month, WHAS11 reported that the pool may not open after lifeguards told Metro Parks they were too afraid to work at the only outdoor pool in West Louisville due to violence.

Metro Parks decided to hold lifeguard training at the Algonquin Pool, allowing potential hires to get comfortable with the area. They said there were about 20 volunteers who came out for the training, knowing they would be assigned to the Algonquin Pool.

Some of the new lifeguards say they felt like it was the right thing to do for the kids.

“It's in my skill set and the kids need a place to go for the summer. There's no reason they shouldn't have somewhere to swim,” Pool Manager, Joy Valentine, said.

“We do have some retired folks that are coming back into the workforce. We have some that are just entering, we have some 16-year-olds that came through the course, and we have some people that just wanted a different option this year. All of them seem to be doing it for the right reasons which is to give back to the community, working down here so the kids have somewhere to swim,” Senior Lifeguard, Beth Darrall, said.

The Algonquin Pool is open every day this summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on Tuesdays when it's closed for maintenance.

