Agency asks for Christmas trees after holidays, for fish

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has a solution for people wanting to get rid of their natural Christmas trees after the holidays.

The agency says instead of putting it on the street or just leaving it in the backyard until spring, donate the tree to be used for fish habitat.

Fisheries Director Ron Brooks says the agency tries to get numerous trees every year to sink them for the fish.

The trees must be natural and free of lights, ornaments, tinsel, garland or any other decorations. The state will accept them at 35 locations in 29 counties across Kentucky until Jan. 15.

To find a location, visit http://www.fw.ky.gov and type "Christmas" in the search engine in the top right corner of the page.

