AG willing to defend state in suit against ultrasound law; Bevin responds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office is willing to defend the state against a lawsuit seeking to block a new Kentucky law requiring women to get an ultrasound before an abortion.



But Beshear said Tuesday he won't represent the state if a legal challenge is mounted against another new law banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless the mother's life is in danger. Beshear says that law is "clearly unconstitutional."



Both abortion measures sped through the Republican-led legislature last week. Gov. Matt Bevin signed both into law. Both measures had emergency clauses, meaning they took effect immediately.



On the ultrasound legislation, Beshear said it's his duty to defend laws when "the constitutionality is questionable." He says his office will defend any of the agencies sued that seek his office's representation.

“Attorney General Andy Beshear is once again refusing to do his job. Even though he is obligated by law to do so, AG Beshear refuses to defend the 20-week abortion ban, a bill that won the support of nearly 80 percent of the General Assembly, including 21 Democrats. AG Beshear would rather pander to his liberal, pro-abortion base than defend the law of Kentucky. I will, therefore, continue doing it for him by defending these pro-life bills. The citizens of Kentucky demand and deserve no less.”

