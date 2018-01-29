AG Jeff Sessions to be in Louisville Tuesday

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration at the Justice Department September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Louisville on Tuesday morning to talk about reducing violent crime and fighting the opioid epidemic.

That will be at the U.S. attorney's office on Broadway in downtown at 10:15.

