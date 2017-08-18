After Lexington votes to remove two Confederate statues, is Louisville next?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The statue of Confederate officer John Breckenridge Castleman is the focal point of the Cherokee Triangle in the Highlands, but there's no consensus about whether it should stay or go.

"You can't erase reality. You can learn from it, but you can't erase the reality of the situation," said Louisville historian and author Mervin Aubespin.

He fought for Civil Rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr. He took part in the march from Selma to Montgomery and was even arrested in Louisville for protesting downtown. "You can sit on your porch and pontificate or you can be active," he said.

The city took action last year with help from the University of Louisville in removing a Confederate statue that now sits in Brandenburg, Kentucky. Aubespin is now asking whether removing them is even the right question to consider. "Okay, we've moved the statue, but health care is still a problem. People are still hungry. Folks are having difficulty finding jobs. When you put it all together, it gets a little fragmented," Aubespin told WHAS11.

There should be no debate, according to members of Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice who plan to canvass the Highlands neighborhood Saturday talking to people about why the Castleman statue should come down. Andrew Newton says it is a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

"If you're silent, no one is going to know what side you're on. We have to take sides. Remaining neutral is no longer an option," he said.

Canvassing the neighborhood runs from 3-5pm. Organizers and supporters will talk from Willow Park to the statue starting at 5pm.

