African Heritage Festival aims to help revitilization efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An event aimed at revitalizing the Russell neighborhood in Louisville continues today.

The annual African Heritage Festival is a way to honor the unity, culture and history of African, African-American and Caribbean cultures in Louisville.



With the recent push of revitalization in the historic Russell neighborhood, organizers hope the festival will strengthen those efforts.



"We want to keep the festival here in the Russell neighborhood to be part of that revitalization and make sure that our culture stays here and present in the midst of all of the positivity,” said organizer Stacy Bailey.

The festival runs until 7 p.m. Sunday.

