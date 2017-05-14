Affordable Adventures: Summer Road Trip Series

Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With summer right around the corner, WHAS11 wanted to give families lots of fun ways to take advantage of the extra free time. Kentuckiana has so much to offer, especially when it comes to affordable adventures that can easily be done in a day.

During the last few weeks, WHAS11 reporters Jonathan Wahl and Sara Wagner have traveled across the region testing out different trips. Many of the ideas for places to eat and play came from viewer recommendations.

We visited five different areas. Click on each one to see the individual stories and learn more about where you can visit:

1.) Bardstown, Kentucky

2.) Cave City Area, Kentucky

3.) Columbus, Indiana

4.) Lexington Area, Kentucky

5.) Western Kentucky

Each trip included two main stops, lunch, and a detour. The idea is that each of the trips can be done by a family of four in a day. We stuck to a budget of $150.

