Affordable Adventures: Lexington Area, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Lexington area marked the fourth stop for the summer road trip series. This region offers a little something for everyone in the family. It’s easy to get to on Interstate 64 and about an hour and a half drive from Louisville.

Here’s a quick look at our stops:

LEXINGTON AREA, KENTUCKY

Main Stops:

1.) Fort Boonesborough State Park in Richmond, KY

2.) Midway Museum and Store in Midway, KY

Lunch: Wallace Station in Versailles, KY

Detour: Valley View Ferry in Richmond, KY

Here’s a breakdown of our experiences on the road:

We started our day with our first main stop, Fort Boonesborough State Park in Richmond. WHAS11 viewer, Barbara Weatherly, recommended this destination. The working replica fort has plenty of cabins and buildings for families to check out and see how life looked in the 18th century.

“What’s wonderful about it is that Daniel Boone actually blazed the way west coming through the Cumberland Gap and settling Fort Boonesborough for commerce,” park manager Rob Minerich said. “When you come to our fort, you’re going to see living historians and craftspeople. We try to do special events that reflect the way life was during that time. We have spring and fall trade days where reenactors show up and trade their 18th century goods. We have the Great Siege reenactment in September every year where the Shawnee Indians try to take over the fort. So, it’s a wonderful experience for the whole family.”

In addition to the working replica fort, the park has camping, kayaking, and plenty of trails to explore.

“We’re one of the busiest recreational parks in the state system and one of the most visited historical sites,” Minerich said. “Kentucky State Parks are the best kept secret. They’re very affordable, and they’re right here in your backyard.”

Cost:

For a family of four to visit the Fort, it’ll cost $26. Other park activities vary in pricing.

From the park, we headed to our detour of the day. The Valley View Ferry in Richmond is a free, working ferry that transports tens of thousands of people every month.

From the ferry, we headed to lunch at Wallace Station in Versailles. WHAS11 viewer, Diana Webster, recommended this restaurant. It was fantastic! We got to sample two of the most popular dishes and a dessert that was to die for. The Kentucky Cobb salad and the Inside Out Hot Brown Sandwich were delicious. The cheesecake brownie was simply unreal! There is also live Bluegrass music every Saturday night at the restaurant.

“This is a 100-year-old building. It was built in 1900. It was a train depot and a post office,” owner Ouita Michel said. “We call it our picnic experience. There’s only 30 seats inside of Wallace. It’s the original country store structure. It has become a cult classic. We’re grateful for that, but we really want everyone to feel welcome and have a good time while they’re here. We’re a country style deli. My husband is from Long Island, New York. So, we wanted to have a deli here in the country, sort of a New York-style deli that reflected the Bluegrass. They’re kind of paninis, but they’re sort of Kentucky-style paninis. We do all local hamburgers and that kind of thing.”

Cost:

For a family of four to eat at Wallace Station, it’ll cost an average of $40.

From lunch, we headed to our other main stop of the day by visiting the quaint town of Midway. The town has a working railroad going down the center of it with lots of shops and restaurants on either side. There is also a tiny museum that celebrates the town’s history. You’ll find it inside the Historic Midway Museum Store.

“When people come here, they are going to go back in time, see what it was like for small towns,” store owner Leslie Penn said. “It’s a very interesting combination on how to make a group of people who are very diverse, have their own individual ways and ideas, getting them to work together with the old-timers who grew up here.”

Midway also has a fall festival that started 43 years ago. It’s always on the third week of September and typically draws in tens of thousands of visitors.

There is plenty to do in the Lexington area. Click here to learn about more activities and adventures you and your family can explore.

