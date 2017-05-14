Affordable Adventures: Cave City Area

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Cave City area marked the second of our stops for the summer road trip series. This region offers a good mix of adventure and fun for families. Cave City is easy to get to on Interstate 65. It’s about an hour and a half drive from Louisville.

Here’s a quick look at our stops:

CAVE CITY AREA, KENTUCKY

Main Stops:

1.) Big Mike’s Rock Shop & Mystery House in Cave City, KY

2.) Dinosaur World in Cave City, KY

Lunch: Lighthouse Restaurant in Sulphur Well, KY

Detour: Kentucky’s Stonehenge in Munfordville, KY

Here’s a breakdown of our experiences on the road:

We started our day with the detour at Kentucky’s Stonehenge in Munfordville. It’s essentially a replica of the original and sits tucked away on a side street in this small town. There is easy parking available and plenty of spots to take some epic family photos. Don’t worry, we have enough for an entire scrapbook.

From there, we headed to our first main stop at Big Mike’s Rock Shop and Mystery House in Cave City. The shop has a massive rock collection and offers everything from tiny souvenirs to unique furniture items.

“We have rocks from all over the world. They’re from Brazil, Madagascar, Australia, China, Russia, from pretty much everywhere,” part owner and general manager Robert Ray said. “This is what we believe to be one of the largest rock shops in the country, definitely the largest in Kentucky and the southeast United States.”

There’s also a makeshift mystery house that has all sorts of bizarre and mind-boggling rooms and displays for you to check out. It may be geared more for kids, but us “big kids” had an absolute blast and seriously could’ve spent all day exploring inside the house.

Cost:

Mystery House Tickets: $2 a person, $8 for a family of four

For location, hours, and more information on Big Mike's Rock Shop and Mystery House,

From there, we headed to lunch at Lighthouse Restaurant in Sulphur Well, KY. It was recommended by Christopher Osborne. This hidden gem sits tucked away in a tiny town, but draws in visitors and fans from all over the place. We got to sample the special, which included the restaurant’s famous country ham, fried chicken, and catfish. The pies were also incredible! The portions are incredibly generous, family-style, and all you can eat.

“If you wait to come until Saturday afternoon, you’re going to have a pretty good wait, sometimes a two-hour wait,” owner and operator Tammy Deckard said. “If you leave here hungry, it’s your own fault.”

Cost:

For a family of four to eat, it’ll cost an average of $50.

For location, hours, and more information on Lighthouse Restaurant,

From lunch, we made our way to our second main stop of the day, Dinosaur World. If you’ve ever driven on 65 South on your way to Nashville, you’ve likely passed the giant Tyrannosaurus Rex that sits on the side of the road. We got to see that statue and more than 150 others just like it up close. The park offers both entertainment and exercise and of course plenty of photo opportunities. There are two other parks just like this one in other parts of the country.

“You’re going to learn. You’re going to have a good time. You’re going to get some exercise. You’re going to be outdoors and experience nature,” park director Chris Randall said. “Some know the scientific names for everyone and then others know the common names that you hear in the movies. It’s a great place. We get a lot of words like magical.”

Cost:

For a family of four to visit Dinosaur World, it’ll cost an average of $45.

For location, hours, and more information on Dinosaur World,

There are plenty of other fun places to visit when you make your way to the Cave City area. There are a number of caves to explore, including the famous Mammoth Cave system.

For location, hours, and more information on Mammoth Cave,

If you want to extend your day trip, you can take the family to sleep in wigwams for the night.

For location, hours, and more information on Wigwam Village Inn,

For more ideas,

