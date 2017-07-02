ADVISORY: Henry Co., Ky. issues a boil water advisory

boil_water_advisory_resized_graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

HENRY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Henry County Water District, in Kentucky, has issued a boil water advisory due to a water main break.

Residents in the following areas have been affected:

Pleasureville

Franklinton

Cropper

Bethlehem

Lockport

Defoe, 6-Mile

all residents living from the junction of HWY 421 and Hwy 55 going South towards the city of Pleasureville

Although no contamination has been confirmed, it is recommended that drinking water is boiled for at least two minutes at a rolling boil.

Crews are currently working on the main break to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

