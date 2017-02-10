Adult bald eagles spotted in Parklands of Floyds Fork

(Photo: Parklands)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Visitors to Louisville’s popular new park system, the Parklands of Floyds Fork in eastern Jefferson County, have been getting quite the surprise.

Keeping an eye on you and, more importantly, the fish in Floyds Fork, are three adult bald eagles.





Parklands officials say they've also had sightings of young bald eagles fresh out of a nest that is also in the park.



The eagle sightings have picked up in the last few weeks.



Parklands officials say they stock their fishing lakes with trout on a regular basis.

