Adopt-a-Highway opens art submissions for 2017 contest

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened the entry period for their annual Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest and encourages teachers to help students submit. The deadline is October 31.

The annual contest aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of littering, in addition to changing attitudes and behavior regarding litter.

The contest is divided into four age groups: 5 - 8, 9 - 11, 12 - 14, and 15 - 18. Winners in each division will win a $100 gift card, while those placing in second or third will win a $50 gift card. Additionally, all award winners will have their works featured in the Adopt-a-Highway calendar. They will receive framed prints of their artwork and the originals will be displayed at the Transportation Cabinet's Conference Center in Frankfort.

Nearly 1,600 students entered the contest last year.

