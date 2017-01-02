Administrators from Lou. colleges head to D.C. for healthy challenge

healthcare.gov

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Administrators from Sullivan University and Spencerian College are headed to Washington to celebrate a special designation.

The group will be attending a White House event next week as part of the Healthy Campus Challenge.

The two schools are among 350 nationwide that applied and became part of the program. The program was created to enroll more students in the federal Health Insurance Marketplaces.

As part of their participation in the White House Healthy Campus Challenge, the schools hosted enrollment activities on campus and used social media to highlight the open enrollment period.

