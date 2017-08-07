Actor gives Harley Davidson motorcycle to Ky. woman for birthday

Channing Tatum stopped in Lexington, Ky. and gave a woman a motorcycle for her birthday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- People at a popular Lexington restaurant received quite a surprise this weekend when actor Channing Tatum stopped by for a visit.

Tatum stopped by the Windy Corner Market on Bryan Station Road for some breakfast. This was one of his stops on his cross-country tour to promote his latest movie, "Logan Lucky".

He left with an empty stomach and also left a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle for one of the employees celebrating her 20th birthday.

The "Magic Mike" star also stopped by the Kentucky State Police post in Harlan County as well.

"Logan Lucky" will be released in theaters on Aug. 18.

© 2017 WHAS-TV