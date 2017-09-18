Accrediting agency to visit UofL beginning Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville is getting a chance to get off probation and show it deserves accreditation without question.

The accrediting agency, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, will be visiting the school for three days beginning Tuesday.

The agency placed the University of probation last December because of Governor Matt Bevin’s attempt to dismiss the Board of Trustees, the Foundation’s financial troubles, budget shortfall, the NCAA penalties among other problems.

UofL needs to be in good standing for many reasons, including the ability to accept federal funds.

