Abortion clinic buffer zone under review

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family, friends remember teens killed in Herr Lane crash
-
Family files $60M lawsuit against sword company
-
Former Mercy basketball coach's pretrial
-
Residents voice concerns over cemetery found during Ind. road project
-
Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill
-
New information released in deadly Portland stabbing
-
Annandale girl dies, boy fights serious E. coli infection
-
NEW VIDEO: Suspect confused over deadly crash
-
Officer was startled by 'loud noise' ahead of fatal shooting of Justine Damond
-
Mom charged with murder in toddler's death
More Stories
-
A dying wish: Terminally ill Ky. man hopes to…Jul 19, 2017, 6:43 p.m.
-
UofL reaches tentative agreement with Yum! CenterJul 19, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
-
Trump Jr., Paul Manafort invited to testify before…Jul 19, 2017, 6:21 p.m.