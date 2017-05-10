Abandoned cats found in taped containers

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A staff member of the Humane Society found a plastic container and a cardboard box both taped shut on Monday, May 9, 2017.

Inside were two adult cats and several kittens.

Whoever left the animals tried to poke holes in the container but never got through the plastic.

Fortunately, all the cats are OK.

The Humane Society urges anyone with problems with a pet to call its free helpline at 509-4-PET.

