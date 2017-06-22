A new chapter for Katina Powell

Renee Murphy and Katina Powell

WHAS11's Renee Murphy recently sat down to talk to Katina Powell, the woman who wrote Breaking Cardinal Rules and exposed the sex scandal involving the University of Louisville Men's Basketball team.

It has been nearly two years since Renee talked to Powell. It was in the book Powell said she and Andre McGee worked together to hold parties with escorts and adult dancers for players and recruits at Billy Minardi Hall.

Earlier in June, the NCAA infractions committee prescribed measures regarding the team's violations involving the recruits.

The NCAA says Coach Rick Pitino failed to ask questions and look for problems in the recruitment program.

