2017 whisper walk

Put on your walking shoes and head to Douglass Hills for the 9th Annual Ovarian Cancer Whisper Walk.

The walk is in memory of Dee Edwards who was a teacher at nearby Crosby Middle School. She passed away from ovarian cancer and this walk tries to raise awareness about the disease.

It's often called the Whisper Killer because early signs are often subtle.

The 9th Annual Ovarian Cancer Whisper Walk is tomorrow, September 9th. People will gather in the parking lot by the swimming pool of Douglass Hills. Registration is 15 dollars for adults and 10 dollars for children 6-12. Anyone younger is free. The walk begins at 9 am.

And since there is no test for ovarian cancer, their motto is "Until there's a test, awareness is the best."

© 2017 WHAS-TV