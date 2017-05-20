91-year-old man rides across U.S. to honor vets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A group of motorcyclists are being led across the country as part of the Motorcycle Relay Ride, stopped in the city Saturday before taking off on the race’s final leg.

The leader of the pack, a 91-year-old World War II veteran.

Dr. Bruce Heilman has done the cross-country ride two other times.

As he and the rest of the group ride state-to-state, they’re carrying a folded American flag symbolizing the sacrifices of America’s Gold Star Families and their loved ones.

The flag’s final stop will be Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day where it will be presented as part of the Spirit of 45 celebrations.

Heilman said he will make the meaningful trip next year too,

“Most people have quit riding motorcycles at 70 – they don’t even get to 80. But I’ve never slowed down and if you don’t have a purpose in life, you don’t have much to live for.”

Heilman is originally from Oldham County and now lives in Richmond, Virginia where he is the chancellor of the University of Richmond.

