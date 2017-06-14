9 southern Indiana counties eligible for disaster loans

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Eric Holcomb says low-interest disaster loans are available for nine southern Indiana counties following recent devastating floods.



Holcomb said Tuesday that Washington County qualified for the loans. As a result, residents, businesses and private nonprofits in the contiguous counties of Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange and Scott also are eligible.



The loans are available through the U.S. Small Business Administration.



Businesses and nonprofits of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace real estate, equipment, inventory and other property damaged or destroyed by the flooding. Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate, and homeowners and renters can borrow up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.



More information is available online at www.sba.gov/disaster .

