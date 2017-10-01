9 Kentucky schools earn national recognition

Back of a school bus (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (Photo: David McNew, 2008 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education has named nine schools in Kentucky as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.



The department announced the awards last week for 342 schools nationwide.



The Kentucky schools are Christ the King School in Lexington, Ezel Elementary School, Graves County Central Elementary School in Mayfield, Holy Trinity Parish School and Norton Elementary School in Louisville, Rich Pond Elementary School in Bowling Green, St. Joseph School in Crescent Springs, Villa Madonna Academy Elementary School in Villa Hills and St. Joseph School in Bardstown.



The program that began in 1982 recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools that are either high-performing or have raised student achievement to high levels.



The schools will be acknowledged at a ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.

© 2017 Associated Press