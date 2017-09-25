$80M rehab project planned for Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Sherman Minton Bridge is going to receive an $80 million makeover and it’s expected to close the bridge for months.

Kentucky and Indiana transportation officials announced they will rehab and paint the I-64 bridge over the Ohio River, but no work will start for more than three years.

The contracts for the job will be awarded fall 2020 and the project will begin the following year in 2021.

Transportation officials say the two states will share the cost.

© 2017 WHAS-TV