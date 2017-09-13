Makenzie Bard, 8-year-old, makes life-saving 911 call, wins state award (Photo: photo provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Makenzie Bard, 8, who lives south of Owensboro is being called a hero. Her quick thinking to call 911 saved her mother's life at her cousin's house in western Kentucky. And it's an 8-minute phone call that one dispatcher says she will never forget.

Dispatcher: 911, where is your emergency?

Makenzie: My mama is asleep on the porch and I can't get her awake.



Makenzie: Mama? Mama? She won't wake up.



Showing the strength and courage of an adult as you hear her mother crying out in the background.



Makenzie: Mama, mama...I got help.

Dispatcher: Tell her you’re on the phone with 911.

(CRIES)

Dispatcher: Tell her it's okay.

Makenzie: It's okay.

Dispatcher: It's okay.



Dispatcher Tiffany Lindsey of Muhlenberg county was the calming voice on the other end of the call.

“So brave. I'm not a very emotional person but honored that I was the dispatcher who took her call and could help her,” Lindsey said.



Mackenzie, her little brother, and her mom spent the day swimming at a cousin's house. Her mother, Brandi, has issues with her heart and blood pressure. She passed out and became unresponsive when she got out of the pool.



“I was scared, really scared,” Makenzie said.



But with no other adults in the house, Mackenzie made the life-saving call winning this year's Kentucky 911 Hero Award but more importantly saving her mother's life.



“A blessing, a beautiful blessing that I am so thankful for,” Brandi said.

Mackenzie's five-year-old brother was also with them that day. While she was on the phone with the dispatcher, she was able to get him out of the pool to keep him safe too. She was honored at this year's Kentucky Emergency Services Conference which recognizes dispatchers from around the state.

