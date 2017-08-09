$70K offered for information in Crystal Rogers case

Crystal Rogers (Photo: video)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – Seventy thousand dollars, that's the reward for answers in the case of missing mother of five Crystal Rogers.

She was last seen in Bardstown in July 2015.

Rogers’ boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was named a suspect but has never been charged in the case.

Crystal Rogers’ family is also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the death Tommy Ballard.

He was shot and killed while hunting last November. No arrests have been made in either case.

If you have any information call Kentucky State Police.

