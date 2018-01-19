70 spend night in new Oldham Co. Detention Center for charity

Voluntary inmates at Oldham Co. jail (Photo: whas11)

OLDHAM CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Nearly 70 Oldham County neighbors spent their Friday night at the new Oldham County Detention Center, voluntarily.

It was a first of its kind fundraiser in Kentucky, where residents slept over at the jail in exchange for a donation to a local non-profit of their choosing. They could take complimentary mug shots and were given t-shirts as well, as souvenirs for the donations.

Some even chose to wear the notorious striped jumpsuit.

“I wanted the whole experience,” said the voluntary inmate, Paula Durbin. “This is what they have to wear on a daily basis and I'm here for the night and so I wanted to do what they do.”



The 'fun night in jail' advertised was not without controversy. As WHAS11 News reported in the past, one resident wrote an open letter to Oldham County leaders saying in part, "There is nothing ‘fun’ about incarceration and to market the experience to youth as a novelty seems dangerous and ill-advised."



One charity that was going to benefit from the sleepover backed out, due to the backlash.



Young people who spent the night said the experience has in fact done the opposite of 'making jail fun.'



“I really would never ever like to do this ever. It's kind of scary to be honest because it's jail, so not a big fan,” explained 15-year-old Katie Quinn.



It's Oldham County jailer Mike Simpson who put the event on and told WHAS11 News that it wasn't about glorifying incarceration at all.



“If you have a question just pick up the phone and call me, that unfortunately didn't happen. I feel like had that happened I would've been able to explain to them the reason behind this.”



The real reason, he said, is training for the guards who will soon work at the center. It gave them a chance to handle real people for rookie guards to book and to practice rounds before the actual inmates arrive by February.



“You get a feel for who's in here, being able to do this experience and actually get in here and count, I can't ask for more,” said one guard, Casteldera White.



The new facility cost $23 million to build, which was another reason why some chose to take on the experience.



“I felt it was a good opportunity to find out where our tax dollars are going, how they're being spent, what it's like to be in jail for a night,” said voluntary inmate Jeffrey Stickler.



The folks staying the night did have a ‘get out of jail free card,’ able to leave as early at 8 am.

