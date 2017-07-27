7-year-old killed honored with proclamation from Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- He was just seven years old, but the mark he left on the community continues to grow.



“It's not going to go away and when I say I'm going to go for whatever to keep my son's name alive, I'm going to go for it,” said Dequante Hobbs, Jr.’s mother, Micheshia Norment.



Dequante Hobbs, Jr's name will now forever live on in city records, as it’s printed on a Louisville Metro proclamation and stamped with the city's seal.



“Dequante was shot on May 21, 2017 while sitting at the kitchen table,” explained Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith, who was partly behind the proclamation. “Dequante instilled hope in the hearts of everyone he met.”



The little boy's father and mother were in the crowd and accepted the memoriam that stemmed from Dequante's love of learning. Bookmarks pleading for justice for Dequante were also passed around Metro Council.



“I always taught my son that education is key,” explained his mother. “Reading books at the library was important. We went there like twice a week.”



It's been more than two months since Dequante was killed and police are still looking for his killer.



“All I can do is hope and pray,” Norment said.



The proclamation now sits at his mom's bedside. It’s just another piece of Little Q's legacy.

Dequante was killed when a stray bullet entered his home from an altercation outside. The shooting apparently erupted at a nearby dice game. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

