6-year-old struck by vehicle in Taylor-Berry neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Emergency crews are working the scene of an accident after a 6-year-old and two others were apparently struck by a vehicle, according to MetroSafe.

Officials say the incident happened in the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue near William Harrison Park, located in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

MetroSafe says all three victims have critical injuries. The ages of the other two victims are not known.

WHAS11 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

© 2018 WHAS-TV