6-year-old reporter covers Red Bull Global Rallycross

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you're driving near the Expo Center on I-65, you'll catch a glimpse of cars that look like your car doing something your car can't. The high energy Red Bull Global Rallycross is in Louisville for a weekend of events.

While the racing series has an energetic fan base around the world, this is the first time GRC has come to Louisville, so Chris Williams enlisted an expert of sorts to help him tell the story.

Chris’ 6-year-old son Brooks is a “super fan.” Brooks interviewed two-time GRC Champion Scott Speed.

Speed explained what he thinks drives many to the sport, “The fact that you see a car that you can see on the road, you can go pick up a car at the dealership that looks very similar, but when the car is on the track, because of the custom suspension, custom drive train, the engine, it does incredible things.”

That’s because looks can be deceiving. There’s only one thing on these cars that are like the car you can drive off of the lot.

"For our car, for our Beetle, I can tell you that’s the frame and that's about it,” said Speed.

Everything else is replaced with high-tech parts, most made of carbon fiber.

These hot wheels can go from 0 to 60 in two seconds.

