6-year-old dies after struck by car in Shively

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:21 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) --  A 6-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a police escort after being struck by a car in Shively. 

The child sustained severe injuries and died at the hospital.
 
Check back for updates to this story.
 
 

