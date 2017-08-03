Close 6-year-old dies after struck by car in Shively WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 8:21 PM. EDT August 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A 6-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a police escort after being struck by a car in Shively. The child sustained severe injuries and died at the hospital. Check back for updates to this story. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit Suspect in deadly shooting to appear in court Former officer acquitted of murder wants to be rehired Pension uncertainty leads officers to retire Breaking down the restaurant inspection report Deandre Williams accused of murder Families hope to return home after apartment fire Charlestown water woes Search continues for missing Texas hiker at Grand Canyon Murder suspect's tearful confession sharply contrasted by playful court appearance More Stories Officer suffers non-life threatening injuries after… Aug. 3, 2017, 4:27 p.m. No one injured after shots fired near Evangel… Aug. 3, 2017, 3:57 p.m. 'Junkyard' house frustrates neighbors, city leaders Aug. 3, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
