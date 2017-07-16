6 injured in Nelson Co. accident

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a single-vehicle accident that injured six people Saturday night.

Officials say they responded to the 3100 block of Howardstown Road just before 11 p.m. in New Haven.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a pickup truck had traveled down the side of a knob.

The Sheriff’s Department and several other agencies world together to rescue 5 juveniles and one adult.

According to a news release, three juveniles were airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital and a 15-year-old was taken to Flaget Hospital. A 10-year-old boy and an adult male were both taken to University Hospital.

The conditions of all victims are unknown at this time.

© 2017 WHAS-TV